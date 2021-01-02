Lowell Wayne Higdon, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 4, 1951, in Daviess County to the late Francis Romuald and Ernestine Thompson Higdon. Lowell retired after 38 years as a rural carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Lowell enjoyed trips to Cracker Barrel, where the waitresses knew him by name. He also enjoyed a good cup of coffee and shopping. But most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Johnson; and a granddaughter, Myrtle Riney.
He is survived by a daughter, Marci Riney (Jimmy) of Philpot; grandchildren Jemma, Logan, Max and Lilah; his companion, Ruby Sparks; five sisters, Kay Clark of Owensboro, Pat Montgomery of Pleasant Ridge, Brenda Havener (David) of West Louisville, Evonne Higdon (Larry) of Philpot and Jenny Higdon of Whitesville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home with prayers at 6 p.m.
The number of those attending the visitation or mass shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Trinity High School, 10510 Main Cross St., Whitesville, KY 42378 or Passionist Nuns of St. Joseph Monastery, 8564 Crisp Road, Whitesville, KY 42378.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented