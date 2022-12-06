Loyd Cole, 73, of Philpot, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, with his family by his side. The El Dorado, Arkansas native was born September 24, 1949, to the late L.D. Cole and Faye Williams Cole. Loyd’s father worked for Standard Oil and moved around to several cities while Loyd was growing up. They later settled in Illinois where Loyd graduated from Bradley University in Peoria. He moved to Owensboro where he founded the Owensboro Harbor Service providing tug-boat services on the Ohio River. Loyd is also the owner of Jack Tanner Towing in Havana, Illinois.
In 1985, Loyd married Carman Livingston, and they started the adventure of raising their family together. Aside from his work, Loyd loved the outdoors, traveling with Carman to several different countries, and scuba diving, and he was gifted at turning wooden bowls.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 37 years, Carman Grimmett Cole; son, Brandon Livingston (Leslie) of Providence; daughter, Vicky Livingston Payne of Philpot; grandchildren, Hannah Grace Livingston, Emma Claire Livingston, and Levi Cole Payne; step-grandchildren, Alex O’Reilly (Saxon) and Avery Head; brothers, Robert Cole (Mary) of Monroe, Ohio and Gary Cole (Liane) of Providence; sister, Diane Kressman of Prairieville, Louisiana; special cousin, Betty Ann; and several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be noon Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Wendell Foster Center, 815 Triplett St., P.O. Box 1668, Owensboro, KY 42303 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences and memories for Loyd’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented