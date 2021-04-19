CORYDON — Lt. Commander Joseph Thomas Evans, 71, of Corydon, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at his home.
Lt. Commander Evans was born Oct. 18, 1949, in Owensboro, to the late J. T. and Dorothy Gray Evans. He was a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy and served his country for 12 ½ years. He also worked as a Senior Operations Supervisor for the Federal Aviation Administration and was an alumni of Brescia University.
He is survived by his sisters, Phyllis Buchanan (David), of Corydon, and Sharon Young, of Marysville, Ohio; brother, Richard Evans (LaVeta), of Rockhill, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothea T. Evans; sister, Jean Bertram; brother, LeRoy Evans; and his parents, J. T. and Dorothy Gray Doom.
Funeral services with military honors will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, in Salem. Lt. Commander Evans will be interred in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Friends may visit with the family between the hours of 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
