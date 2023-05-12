HILTON HEAD, SOUTH CAROLINA — LTCOL Ben W. King, 87, USMC, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Hilton Head, South Carolina after a long battle with heart failure.
Mr. King was a veteran of the Vietnam War. For his service, he earned a Rifle Marksman Badge, Pistol Sharpshooter Badge, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal (w/ 1 star), Presidential Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Commendation (w/ 1 star), Navy Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal (w/ 1 star), Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation Gallantry Cross Color (w/ palm). He served honorably in the Marines and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Mr. King’s experience in the Marines played a very important role in his life. He frequently pointed out that the Marines taught him the value of discipline, teamwork, and investing in a cause larger than himself. He supported numerous veterans’ groups and multiple causes throughout his life.
Mr. Ben King was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy, and his daughter, Selina. He is survived by his son, Ben Jr., and four loving grandchildren, Crystal, Shauna, Emily, and Benjamin.
There will be a graveside service at noon Monday, May 15, 2023, at Beaufort National Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at Anderson Funeral Home in Beaufort, South Carolina.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
