Lu Shanks, 88, of Owensboro, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday morning, August 16, 2022, at her son and daughter-in-law’s home in Marysville, Ohio where she resided for the past two years, under their loving care. She was born June 24, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Spiros and Adah (Morley) Lellos.
A woman of unwavering faith, Lu spent much of her life as a nurse and an assistant to a missionary friend, Majken Broby. During her lifetime, Lu did mission work in Mexico, the Ivory Coast (West Africa), Russia, Ukraine, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Honduras, Guatemala, and Ecuador. She was not only devoted to missions, but began her working career as a surgical technician, later an LPN, and then in her 50s, she went back to school and became an RN as well. Lu was quick-witted, sassy, and sometimes “saucy”, but she had a loving and generous heart, and dedicated her life to serving Jesus by serving others.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charley A. Shanks; a son, Michael A. Cook; a grandson, Jacob Paul Hale; and a brother, Nick Lellos.
She is survived by her children, Eddie (Virginia) Cook of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Charley A. “Chuck’ (Kat) Shanks of Marysville, Ohio, Brigitte Cook of Owensboro, and adopted daughter, Krista Denton of Evansville, Indiana; grandchildren, Isaac Hale, Rebekah Hale, and Amanda (Matt) Elliott; great-grandchildren, Ella, Ashton, Jocelyn, Lindy Lu, and Silas; and many other extended family members and friends whose lives she touched throughout the years.
The funeral service to celebrate Lu’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Joseph Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in Utica Baptist Church Cemetery next to her grandson, Jacob Paul Hale. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the donor’s choice of home and foreign missions.
The family would like to express their gratefulness for the nurses, aides, chaplain, and social worker at Loving Care Hospice — “They walked with our family for two years and loved us well.”
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented