LuAnn Kassinger, 84, of Owensboro, formerly of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at her home in Owensboro. LuAnn Eaton was born Nov. 27, 1936, in Livermore to the late Durward and Floy Taylor Eaton and was married to James C. Kassinger on Feb. 11, 1961. LuAnn was a retired teacher from the McLean County school system, enjoyed traveling and was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Owensboro, where she was active in the Woodlawners.
In addition to her parents, LuAnn was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James C. Kassinger, who died April 10, 2018; by a son, Bruce Kassinger; and by two brothers, Darrell Eaton and Charles Eaton.
Survivors include two sons, Bradley Kassinger and Blake Kassinger, both of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Amy Kassinger, Chad Kassinger, Jake Kassinger (Libby) and Paige Kassinger; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Eldon Eaton (Connie) of Livermore and Geary Eaton (Janice) of Owensboro; and a sister, Hettie Johnson (Dennis Jr.) of Fordsville.
Services will be 4 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Jesse Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with LuAnn’s family from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. LuAnn’s services will be streamed live at 4 p.m. Friday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for LuAnn’s visitation and service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
