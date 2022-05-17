Lucas Stanley Jacobs passed away on May 12, 2022 at Norton’s Children’s Hospital peacefully in the arms of his parents. Lucas was welcomed into this world on May 5, 2022 alongside his twin sister, Cecelia Lynn. Lucas means light, and he was ours. Although his time on this earth was short, they were the most perfect seven days. He captured the hearts of everyone and was loved deeply by all who surrounded him. He was so brave and a fighter and will forever be our angel baby.
Those left to carry on his memory are his parents, Leah and Nick Jacobs, and sister, Cecelia Lynn Jacobs; maternal grandparents, Michael and Teresa Lewis of Owensboro; paternal grandparents, Pat and Mary Buckman of Jeffersonville, Indiana; aunts and uncles, Lauren Coomes (Jeremy), Lyndsey Hein (Chris), and Larissa Priar (Alex), all of Owensboro, and Matt Jacobs (Alisha) of a Jeffersonville, Indiana; cousins, Xavier and Amelia Coomes and Elizabeth Hein; and countless other family members and friends.
The Funeral Mass for Lucas will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with prayers at 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Norton Children’s Hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit by visiting https://nortonchildrens.com/donate/. Envelopes will also be made available at the funeral home.
