WHITE PLAINS — Lucian E. Baize, 85, of White Plains, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. He was born on May 3, 1935, to the late Leo Baize and Gracie Baize.
Lucian was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by, his wife of 57 years, Martha Nell Fugate Baize; his son, Lucian Wayne Baize; a daughter, Nellie Sherman; grandson, Devan Baize; five sisters, Gerthie Eastwood, Mae Emery, Jane Rickard, Joan Rickard, Josephine Gamblin; four brothers, Edward Baize, Edgar Lee Baize, Harold Baize and John Baize.
He is survived by one son, Richard Baize, of White Plains; two daughters, Miranda (Jeff) Ward, of White Plains, Bell Baize, of White Plains; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, from Gary’s Funeral Home by the Reverend J.D. Holt with burial to follow in Mount Carmel Church Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday morning until service time at 1 p.m. In accordance with state mandates, face coverings for people in attendance and social distancing will be required.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Jonathon Baize, Jason Baize, Paul Sherman, Jared Ward, Landon Baize, Justin Crunk, Kolby Baize, and Sam Garrett.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
