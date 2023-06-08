Lucille Boehm Rose, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Daviess County to the late Joseph and Margaret Wink Boehm.
Mrs. Rose was employed at the Wendell Foster Center before joining General Electric where she worked for more than 26 years. She was a long-time member of Immaculate Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabell. Lucille was an Honorable Kentucky Colonel, part of the G.E. Foundation, helped with the Littlest Angels program, and belonged to the Quilters Guild-Thruston Homemakers. She was gifted with her hands and enjoyed making dolls, quilts, crafts, embroidering, and crocheting. Lucille gave her time to help the physically and mentally challenged and was the recipient of the Owensboro-Daviess County United Way Humanitarianism Award, Epsilon Sigma Alpha International Diana Award, and the Gerald L. Phillipe Award.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Robert “Bob” L. Rose, in 2010; sisters, Helen Guenthner, Pauline Hamilton, and Agnes Moseley; and brothers, Eugene, James, and Clarence Boehm.
Mrs. Rose is survived by her sister, Cornelia Moseley and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Friday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wendell Foster Center, 815 Triplett St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
