Lucille "Cile" Sanders, 88, died July 10, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family. Born Sept. 27, 1930, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Sanders; and her parents, Basil Homer Richards and Beatrice Richards. She retired from Daviess County Hospital.
She is survived by her sisters, Joan Edge and Joyce Richards; her brother, Steven (Carol) Richards; her children, Ann (Dennis) Fischer, Mike (Debbie) Sanders and Mark Sanders; her grandchildren, Melissa (Josh) Thornsberry, Alan Fischer, Katie (Troy) Vincent and Andrew (Jessica) Sanders; her great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Jacob, Olivia, Wyatt and Keeley; and one great-great-grandchild, Karson.
She enjoyed cooking, yard sales, raising flowers, quilting, and was an avid reader. She was a blessing to everyone around her and will be greatly missed, especially by her family.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
