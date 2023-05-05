Lucille (Embry) Goetz, 81, of Masonville, passed through the gates of Heaven Wednesday, May 3, 2023. She was born Feb. 28, 1942, in Butler County to the late Artie and Geneva (Lindsay) Embry. Lucille retired from General Electric. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, thrift store shopping, and puzzles. Most of all, Lucille loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Goetz, and daughter, Pam Gillaspie.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Mark Goetz; daughter, Deborah Goetz; grandchildren, Matthew Goetz (Megan), Laura Beth Gillispie, and Ethan Fortner; and great-grandchildren, Rayne, Dorian, and Avery.
The funeral arrangements will be private.
Care given by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences for the family of Lucille may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented