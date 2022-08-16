Lucille Helen Hancock, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born October 16, 1934, in Daviess County to the late Otis and Helen Heep. Lucille was retired from General Electric and had been attending Good Shepherd Church. She enjoyed making crafts, sewing, baking, and cooking and was an avid reader. She loved spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.
Also preceding her in death was her husband, George Hancock in 2017 and a son, Bobby Hadden in 2018.
Surviving are two daughters, Janet Evans and husband, Harry, of Owensboro and Mary Anderson and husband, Gil, of Mesa, Arizona; a son, Dennis Brown of Owensboro; a stepson, Bobby Hancock of Leitchfield; her granddaughter, Megan Baird and husband, Stan, of Owensboro; three great-grandchildren, Lynley, Ashlyn, and Tessa Baird; a sister, Charlotte Moore of Owensboro; and her life-long best friend, Shirley Worthen of Owensboro.
The funeral service for Lucille will be noon Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
