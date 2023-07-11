Lucille Joyce Krawiec Case, 86, of Philpot, fulfilled one of her lifelong goals to meet Jesus face-to-face Friday, July 7, 2023, as her daughter read her Psalms 23. She lived a long life following the Lord and caring for others. She was born Aug. 20, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Peter Martin Krawiec and Celia (Pojobitz) Krawiec. Losing her mother at age nine brought her from Chicago to Kentucky, where she enjoyed country life.
She was known by her grandchildren as “Granny” and always had candy, a cookie jar, and a freezer full of ice cream. Before becoming a nurse, she touched countless lives by being involved in PTA and Girl Scouts and working in the family business, Case’s Grill and Grocery and Service Station, in Lewisport. The Lord then used her hands and heart to care for countless people at Owensboro Daviess County Hospital for many years as a registered nurse. She was skilled at crocheting and made many blankets for cancer patients and the elderly. She was a member of Blackford Baptist Church where she enjoyed her Sunday school class.
Granny will now spend her days rocking her great-grandson, Deacon James Rowe, and all the babies we never got to hold, alongside her husband, Arthur Verlon Case, Sr.; son, Daniel Martin Case; daughter-in-law, Lisa (Cecil) Case; grandfather, John Pojobitz; and her late siblings, Jean Wright, Dorthy Atwood, Eshther Tailerita, Betty Fairbanks, Dolores Accadia, and Walter Krawiec.
She is survived by three children, son, Arthur Verlon Case, Jr. of Owensboro; daughter, Susan (Kinsel) Swihart of Hawesville; son, Steven Anthony Case of Philpot; daughter in-law, Debbie Case of Lewisport; grandchildren, Heather (Billy) Allen, David (Shannon) Case, Kristina (Edmon) Wheatley, Arthur Verlon Case, III (Carrie), Tiffany (Anthony) Vaeth, Tamara (Kirk) Clark, Sara (Billy) Harmon, Samantha (Mark) Rowe, Drew Case, Mindy (Corey) Jones, Luke (Angela) Case, Jacob Case, Rebecca (Joe) Mathis (Danville), and Beau (Mariah) Case; great-grandchildren, Cameron Allen, Brandon Cunningham (Heather Allen), Zac and Zoe Case, Bethanie and Jonathan Wheatley, Julia, Hailey, Oliva, Erica, Alexis Castorena Case, Madelyn, Silas, Elian, Krishan, and Bennett Vaeth, Carson and Kiley Clark, Jordon, Kayla, Emily, Shelby, Trayce Harmon, Sawyer and Paxton Rowe, Lilli and Bella Case, Riley Jones, Weston and Scarlett Case, and Jack and Raylee Mathis; and great-great-grandchildren, Jackson Leach, Troy Cunningham, Beau Allen, and Haley Graham.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to Norton’s Children’s Hospital, 231 S. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
