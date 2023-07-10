Lucille Joyce Krawiec Case, 86, of Philpot, Kentucky, fulfilled one of her lifelong goals to meet Jesus face to face on July 7, 2023, as her daughter read her Psalms 23. She lived a long life following the Lord and caring for others. She was born Aug. 20, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Peter Martin Krawiec, Celia (Pojobitz) Krawiec. Losing her mother at age 9 brought her from Chicago to Kentucky, where she enjoyed country life. She was known by her grandchildren as “Granny” and always had candy, a cookie jar, and a freezer full of ice cream. Before becoming a nurse, she touched countless lives by being involved in PTA, Girl Scouts and working in the family business, Case’s Grill and Grocery and Service Station, in Lewisport, Kentucky. The Lord then used her hands and heart to care for countless people at Owensboro Daviess County Hospital for many years as a registered nurse. She was skilled at crocheting and made many blankets for cancer patients and the elderly. She was a member of Blackford Baptist Church where she enjoyed her Sunday School Class.
Granny will now spend her days rocking her great-grandson Deacon James Rowe and all the babies we never got to hold, alongside her husband, Arthur Verlon Case Sr.; son, Daniel Martin Case, daughter-in-law, Lisa (Cecil) Case; grandfather John Pojobitz. Lucille’s late siblings include; Jean Wright, Dorthy Atwood, Eshther Tailerita, Betty Fairbanks, Dolores Accadia, and Walter Krawiec.
She is survived by three children; son, Arthur Verlon Case, Jr. of Owensboro; daughter, Susan (Kinsel) Swihart of Hawesville; and son, Steven Anthony Case of Philpot; daughter in-law, Debbie Case of Lewisport; grandchildren, Heather (Billy) Allen, David (Shannon) Case, Kristina (Edmon) Wheatley, Arthur Verlon Case III (Carrie), Tiffany (Anthony) Vaeth, Tamara (Kirk) Clark, Sara (Billy) Harmon, Samantha (Mark) Rowe, Drew Case, Mindy (Corey) Jones, Luke (Angela) Case, Jacob Case, Rebecca (Joe) Mathis (Danville), Beau (Mariah) Case; great-grandchildren; Cameron Allen, Brandon Cunningham (Heather Allen), Zac and Zoe Case, Bethanie and Jonathan Wheatley, Julia, Hailey, Oliva, Erica, Alexis Castorena Case, Madelyn, Silas, Elian, Krishan, and Bennett Vaeth, Carson and Kiley Clark, Jordon, Kayla, Emily, Shelby, Trayce Harmon, Sawyer and Paxton Rowe, Lilli and Bella Case, Riley Jones, Weston and Scarlett Case, Jack and Raylee Mathis; great-great-grandchildren, Jackson Leach, Troy Cunningham, Beau Allen, and Haley Graham.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to Norton’s Children’s Hospital, 231 S. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented