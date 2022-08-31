CROMWELL — Lucille R. Filback Stewart, 90, of Cromwell, died Monday, August 29, 2022, at Ohio County Healthcare. Mrs. Stewart was a homemaker and member of Mount Pleasant Methodist Church.
Survivors: children, Susie (Glennie) Geary, Bucky Stewart, and David (Karen) Filback.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cromwell. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Lucille R. Filback Stewart by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented