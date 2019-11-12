CALHOUN -- Lucille Roberts, 82, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Elsie Lucille Reynolds was born Feb. 14, 1937, in Metropolis, Illinois to the late Holland Gray and Hilda Mae Reynolds. Lucille retired as a seamstress from Murphy-Miller Furniture Company in Owensboro and was a member of Providence United Methodist Church in Philpot. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan, enjoyed her arts and crafts and caring for her flowers.
Survivors include six sons, Ted Mitchell, of Rockford, Illinois, Randy Roberts (Shelley), of Livermore, Byron Roberts (Cynthia), of Utica, Sammy Roberts (Diana), of Owensboro, Ricky Roberts (Melody), of Stanley, and Paul Roberts, of Utica; a daughter, Charlotte Moyer (Jim), of Belvidere, Illinois; 17 grandchildren; several great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Clive Bell officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Lucille's family from 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 until 10 a.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Lucille Roberts family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County Animal Shelter; 1508 Kentucky 136 E.; Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
