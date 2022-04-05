CENTRAL CITY — Lucille Virginia Goff Rule, 93, of Central City, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at 6:44 a.m. at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was a member of Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her son, David (Vanessa) Rule; daughter, Betty Rule; and sister, Pat Latham.
Service: 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Central City. Burial: Nelson Creek Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
