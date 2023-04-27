BEAVER DAM — Lucinda “Cindy” L. Hohimer, 79, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at OHRH in Owensboro. She was born in Broadhead Oct. 22, 1943, the daughter of the late Cossie and Bessie Reynolds Lunceford. Cindy was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Vernon Hohimer; son, Charles Edward Hohimer; and siblings, Loretta Boling, Mae Deboard, Evelyn Kennedy, Ina Grace, Gilbert Lunceford, and Ray Lunceford.
Survivors include
her sons, James Lee Hohimer (Tonya Kay), Ricky Wayne Hohimer, Cecil Ray Hohimer
(Linda Kay), Gary Lenn Hohimer (Gearda D.), and Timmy Dean Hohimer (Shannon); 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and brother, John Lunceford.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, with Bro. John Goodman officiating. Burial will follow in Rosine Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
