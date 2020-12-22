BEECH CREEK — Lucky Kenneth Kirby, 85, of Beech Creek, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at 9:30 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mr. Kirby was born Sept. 10, 1935, in Greenville. He was a tipple loader at Graham Hill Coal Mines, was a member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville, and was a U.S. Army veteran. Lucky had a passion for children and wanted to do his part to make sure their needs were met. He was a Santa’s helper for over 35 years. He served on the Muhlenberg County School Board for 34 years, and worked with the Muhlenberg County Opportunity Center donating his time and resources. He was a longtime member of the Hazel Creek Masonic Lodge. He was never at a loss for conversation or without a smile or laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Birdie Kirby; wife Doris Kirby; brother Junior Kirby; and sisters Dorothy Hardison, Ruby Carver, and Grace Mann.
He is survived by his children, Jeff (Jackie) Kirby, of Greenville, Tony (Shirley) Kirby, of Beech Creek, and Kami (Jimmy) Swansey, of Central City; grandchildren, Kristen (Stuart) Rice, Kayce (Dusty) Miller, Holly Kirby, Amy Kirby, and Brandon Swansey and Kelcey Jones; great-grandchildren, Carver and Sawyer Rice, Piper and Stella Miller, Rachiel Lee, and Jerzee Scisney; and sister, Anna Baxter.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with the Rev. Curtis McGehee officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday after 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
