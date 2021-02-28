The challenge has been met with dignity and grace. The victory has been won. Lucy Jane Kunze was one of the sweetest, kindest and most considerate ladies you would ever meet. She deeply loved her husband Ralph, family, friends and church. Lucy was born in Glasgow on Oct. 27, 1930, to J. Less and Ida Jewell Foster Hoover and died peacefully among family on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at her home in Owensboro. When she was six years old, the family moved to Owensboro, where she was later a member of the junior high rifle team, was voted Prettiest Girl in her senior class and graduated from Owensboro High School in 1949.
Prior to that, while playing tennis one day, she met a young man, Ralph Kunze, who had recently returned from service in the Navy during World War II. They were married on Jan. 21, 1950, and raised three children, Bruce, Janet and Brian.
Lucy was the consummate stay-at-home mom doing all she could to raise caring and productive children. She became a great Southern cook and is remembered for her fried chicken that was beyond compare. Lucy deeply loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spent many wonderful hours with them. She was devoted to Zion United Church of Christ and was a member from the time of her marriage until she could no longer attend. She taught Sunday school, served as a youth group leader, had a beautiful voice and loved to sing in the choir, where she was a soprano for many years. Lucy used her amazing gift of floral arrangement to beautify the sanctuary at Zion for many years, as well as being a faithful member of the class, where Ralph taught Sunday school for many years. Among her other activities, Lucy was a Brownie troop leader, president of Washington School PTA, member of the Junior League and was recognized for her outstanding volunteer service to the American Cancer Society in 2004.
Lucy and her family spent many wonderful summer vacations at Pompano Beach, Florida, playing in the pool, fishing, golfing and just hanging out with their friends, the Gants. Lucy and Ralph loved to travel to Dallas to visit their daughter, Janet, who had aspirations of becoming a tennis star! She worked at the Bakers Rack for many years, and after Ralph retired from the family business, We-3 Moseley and Kunze Men’s Clothing Store, he worked with the seniors program at Central Bank and Trust, where he and Lucy led many delightful senior trips, including to the New England states.
Lucy was one of those rare individuals who never had a bad word to say about anyone and who treated everyone with kindness, even during her long bedridden illness; how we could use more of that kindness today. Her sweet, gentle soul will be remembered for many years to come.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Bruce and Susie Kunze, Janet and Ted Munger and Brian and Cindy Kunze; as well as four grandchildren, Nathan, Erin, Josh and Clay; and six great-grandchildren, Graham, Sara Jane, Elizabeth, Odin, Josie and Nolan; three sisters; twins Jerrine and Jeanine; youngest sister Joseannah; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Our immense thanks to daughter Janet, who gave Mom unequaled compassionate care for the past seven years. The family also wishes to acknowledge and offer our sincere thanks to Tish Warren, who spent many hours and days caring for Lucy in the most loving way, and to her dear friend, Avery Smith, who offered her comfort and companionship following her husband Ralph’s death.
A memorial service for Lucy will be held for family and friends in the fall before the annual vineyard harvest.
Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations in memory of Lucy are asked to be sent to either Wendell Foster Inc. or the Legacy Fund at First Christian Church in Owensboro.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented