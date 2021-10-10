Lucy Jones, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at her home. She was born in Berea on Jan. 27, 1931, to the late John Henry and Mary Lee Hamblen Baker. Lucy worked as a waitress at the Executive Inn for 15 years.
Along with her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Columan Lee Jones, in 1983; and her eight siblings, Hazel Blanton, Margaret (Hubert) Lamb, Stella Anglin, Gladys Matney, Edna Mae Lear, Russell Baker, Chester Baker and Johnny George “Jay” Baker.
Lucy is survived by her son, Ron (Candace) Jones; her grandson, Coleman Jones; her sister, Lena Baker Rucker; her niece, Thelma “Cricket” Thacker; her great-nephew, Randall Thacker; along with several nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Chaplin Paul Moore officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Henderson.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or GRADD, 300 Gradd Way, Owensboro, KY 42301.
