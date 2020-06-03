Lucy Marie Lanham Harpe, 79, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully, at her home, Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born April 25, 1941 in Owensboro to the late Henry and Frances Trogden Lanham.
Lucy was a faithful member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church where she was once involved in many church activities. She was an Avon representative for more than twenty years. Lucy was an avid doll collector and loved her furry friends, especially her poodles.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by eight siblings.
Lucy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Omer Harpe, Jr.; her son, Kenny Clay Harpe of Owensboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation will be Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation for Mrs. Harpe shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1302 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
