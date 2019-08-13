BEECHMONT – Lue Alice Johnson, 92, of Beechmont died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a deli worker at Beechmont IGA and was a member of Russellville Church of Christ.
Survivors include her daughters, Virginia Paige, Carolyn Reed, Denise Davis, Rebecca Frazier and Teresa Foster; son Michael Johnson; sisters Marlene Moore, Helen Hood, Dorothy Hunter, Linda Griffin and Minnie Buford; and brother Sylvester Jones.
Service: Noon Friday at Bethel Baptist Church, Drakesboro. Burial: Burgess Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented