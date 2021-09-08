CALHOUN — Lue Belle Howard, 88, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson, Indiana. Lue Belle Troutman was born April 25, 1933, in McLean County, to the late William Gobel and Nellie Richardson Troutman and was married to Norman Fay Howard on June 13, 1952. Lue Belle was a homemaker and member of Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church in McLean County.
In addition to her parents, Lue Belle was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Norman Howard, who died Nov. 17, 2018; and by two sons, Norman Allan Howard, who died in November 1984, and Lance Lee Howard, who died in May 2018.
Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Likens (Jim) of North Webster, Indiana; four granddaughters, Teresa Walla (Rob) of Indianapolis, Kathy Nethaway (R.J.) of Milford, Indiana, Kim Likens (William Darr) of Syracuse, Indiana, and Amy Hardin (Scott) of Chesterfield, Indiana; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Jane Johnson of Owensboro; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church with the Rev. Tracy Burnett officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Lue Belle’s family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Lue Belle’s family.
The Lue Belle Howard family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church, 68 Pleasant Hope Church Lane, Calhoun, KY 42327.
