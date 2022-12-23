Luke James Stone, 19, of Sorgho, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home. He was born in Owensboro to Raymond and Stephanie (Bellamy) Stone Aug. 22, 2003. Luke was a bright light in this world and having Down Syndrome made him even more special. He graduated from Apollo High School in 2021. Luke loved watching country music videos, especially Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, and Trace Adkins.
Survivors include his parents; sister, Taylor (Josh) Biever of Owensboro; brothers, Raymond Stone II, at home, and Tristian Sean Stone of Pacific, Washington; grandmother, Carol (Brad) Cogger of Federal Way, Washington; niece, Aubrey Jane Biever; nephew, Joshua Biever of Owensboro; and his beloved cat, Miss Kitty.
Fly high my angel and we will see you again someday.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to GRADSA (Green River Area Down Syndrome Association), P.O. Box 2031, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
