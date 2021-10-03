Lula C. Foster, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Dec. 28, 1937, in Elliott County, to the late James Albert and Mary Branham Caudill. Lula served as a cook at the hospital for over 27 years before retiring. When she was only 7, she began working on the farm with her brothers and sisters, where she first learned the value of hard work. Lula enjoyed reading, especially reading her Bible and devotionals. She was a fan of the shows “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy!,” “The Price is Right” and “Gunsmoke.” Lula loved to watch Cardinals and enjoyed cooking.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William T. “Bill” Foster; her grandson, Richard Roberts; her sisters, Betty Hagman and Olive Westerfield; her brothers, Paul Caudill and David Caudill; and two great-granddaughters.
Lula is survived by her daughters, Belinda Roberts and Angela (Tommy) Ford; her grandchildren, Samantha Roberts, Jessica Ford and David Ford; sister June Anderson; and five great-grandchildren.
The service will be noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Lula C. Foster may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
