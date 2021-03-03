RIDGWAY, Ill. — Lula Margaret, “Mom,” “Granny,” “Lutzie,” Bickett, 87, of Ridgway, Illinois, was born Feb. 16, 1934, in Stanley and died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at her home. This was the anniversary date of her mother’s passing in 1984. Margaret is the daughter of the late Clarence and Mary Roxie (Hardy) Head of Owensboro.
She was an active member of St. Patrick’s Pond Settlement for many years. Margaret was a wonderful granny and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. She also loved to read and going to the theater. After raising her children, she became the pastoral associate at St. Joseph’s in Elizabethtown for two years and then became the pastoral associate at St. Mary’s in Harrisburg, Illinois, for 15 years. Margaret loved her life and she loved what she did. She has made the ultimate gift — the gift of oneself — of donating her body to St. Louis University School of Medicine.
She has five brothers and five sisters. Of those children, Leo, Martin, Charlie, Kenneth, George and Sarah have gone before her.
Margaret is survived by her other siblings: Marian Lee, Martha Roussell, Mary Ann Clouse and Wilma Jean Sims, all of Owensboro.
Margret married Edmund F. Bickett on Jan. 16, 1954. Edmund preceded her in death Nov. 27, 2017.
Margaret moved from Owensboro to Ridgway around 1962. They were blessed with eight children: Susan (Don) Bachmann, Edmund L. (Linda) Bickett, Janice D. Bickett, Donna (Jeff) Short, Kim (Shannon) Bickett, Tim (Tracy) Bickett, Phillip E. Bickett (deceased) and Laurie Bickett Marti.
Margaret is also survived by 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
There will be a remembrance memorial at a later date. Margaret will be greatly missed but will live forever in our heart and mind.
Vickery Funeral Chapel in Ridgway in charge of arrangements.
Donations in Margaret’s memory may be made to the Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, IL 62959.
Internet condolences may be made at the website www.vickeryfuneralchapel.com.
