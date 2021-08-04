GREENVILLE — Luther Edward Tarrants, 77, of Greenville, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He served in the Army and the National Guard, was a member of Roland Memorial Baptist Church and worked as a security guard at Wetterau and SuperValu.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Tarrants; sons Tim Tarrants Sr. and Brian Tarrants Sr.; daughter Amy Beth Tarrants; brother John Tarrants; and sister Nancy Tarrants.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Carter Creek Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Thursday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville.
