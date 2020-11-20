LEWISPORT — Luther W. “Luke” Nugent, 80, of Lewisport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 19, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in Tell City, Indiana, on Feb. 5, 1940, to the late Lester and Mary Helen Finney Nugent. Luke was a member of Central Baptist Church, where he was deacon emeritus and also taught Sunday school for several years. He was retired from Southwire Rod & Cable. Luke enjoyed golfing, singing and the Kentucky Wildcats.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lester Jr. and Loyd “Buddy” Nugent.
Luke is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy Smith Nugent; daughter Kelly (Danny) Gray; son Greg (Rhonda) Nugent; grandchildren Haley Nugent, Austin Nugent, Jaxson Gray and Max Gray; brother Herschel Nugent; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private funeral service will be held on Saturday at Central Baptist Church with burial following in Serenity Hills.
Luke’s family has requested any memorial donations be made to DaVita Dialysis, Tell City, 1602 Main St., Tell City, IN 47586 or Hospice of Western Kentucky at www.hospiceofwky.org/donate.
