Luther “Wally” Robinson, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Wally was born in Daviess County on Jan. 4, 1938, to the late Oscar W. Robinson and Shirley Hatcher Robinson.
He was employed at the Green River Hatchery from the age of 17 until he went to work at Cantex Sewer Pipe. Wally started working at Commonwealth Aluminum in 1967 and retired after 31 years in 1998. He was a longtime member of Sorgho Baptist Church and a current member of Crosspointe Baptist Church, where he enjoyed his fellowship in the Friendship Sunday School class and Bro. Farrell Isenberg’s worship services.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his wife, Doris Grimsley Robinson; three daughters, Robin Robinson Mulligan and Bridgette Robinson Whittinghill (Rob), all of Owensboro, and Kay Robinson Horrell (Pat) of Bradenton, Florida; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and siblings Anna Prather of Owensboro and Billie Jean Luckett (Richard) of Louisville.
Services will be 3 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Sorgho Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Wally Robinson shall be within current and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Wally’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Alan Mullins and the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital staff on the sixth floor and Transitional Care.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Crosspointe Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 21705, Owensboro, KY 42304.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
