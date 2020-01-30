LEWISPORT — Lutishue “Tish” Slaughter Adams, 83, of Lewisport, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at her home. She was born in Lewisport on Oct. 25, 1936, to the late Bailey and Gertrude Rumsey Slaughter. Lutishue attended Morning Star Church, formerly Little Flock, and was a homemaker. She enjoyed soap operas and going on the senior citizen trips. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Adams; two sons, James Michael Adams and William Adams; granddaughter Shelly Adams; and siblings Mary Slaughter, John Robert Slaughter and Catherine Roberts.
She is survived by her children, Jennifer Brown, Teresa Adams, Sherry Adams, Bonita Adams, Tyrone (Julie) Adams, Terry (Jean) Adams, Robbie (Tammy) Adams, Angelo (Georgie) Adams, Kim Adams and Timothy (Sherra) Adams; 28 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Ben (Gloria) Adams, Eugene (Karla) Adams, Nannie Adams, Cheryl Slaughter, Bing (Viola) Adams and Bright Lyons; and a special friend, Mabel Johnson; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
