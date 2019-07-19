BEECH GROVE -- LV Dant, 88, of Beech Grove, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his home in Beech Grove. Joseph LV Dant was born July 26, 1930, in Elba, Kentucky, to the late Joseph Earnest and Ruby Sutton Dant and was married to the former Anna Lois Thompson Nov. 22, 1949. He was a farmer, retired as assistant foreman from the State Highway Department in Calhoun and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Sebree. LV was active in McLean County politics his entire life, was the contact man for Gov. Wallace Wilkinson in McLean County and was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. He enjoyed raising cattle and spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, LV was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Lois Dant, who died Sept. 21, 2018; and a son, Terry Dant.
Survivors include two sons, Barry Dant (Josie) and Greg Dant (Annette), both of Beech Grove; four daughters, Sheila Blandford (Bruce) of St. Joseph, Pam McCarty (Tommy) of Beech Grove, Kathy Owen (Marty) of Owensboro and Julie Clouse (Paul) of Beech Grove; 23 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandsons.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sebree with Father Carmelo Jimenez officiating. Burial will be in St. Benedict Cemetery in Beech Grove. Friends may visit with LV's family from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday and from 8 until 9 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Prayer services along with a video presentation of LV's life will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun.
The LV Dant family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Benedict Cemetery Fund, 180 Kentucky 136 W., Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
