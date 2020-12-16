HARTFORD — Lydia E. Beasley, 92, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Ohio County Hospital. She was born Feb. 11, 1928, in Butler County, daughter of the late Jessie and Margaret Lindsey Beasley.
Lydia was a member of Oak Ridge General Baptist Church and worked at Hartford Standard Corp. and G.E. in Owensboro. Lydia loved sitting on her front porch, visiting with neighbors and spending time with all her nieces and nephews.
Lydia was preceded in death by her sister, Vernell Calloway; and brothers Kenneth and Leonard Beasley.
Survivors include her sister, Betty Roach; and the many nieces and nephews that she spoiled and mothered her whole life.
She was a kind, loving and spunky woman who was and loved by all the family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
