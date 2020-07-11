Lyem Robert Kotarek, infant son of Jacob and Taylor Kotarek, was born and passed away July 2, 2020. Lyem was very loved and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Thomas Basham “Pappy” and Theresa (Hamilton) Brown “Nana.”
Along with his parents, Lyem is survived by his siblings, Parker and Jax Kotarek; his grandparents, Tammy and Bobby Hall, Robert Brown, Angie Kotarek and Jeffrey Kotarek; his great-grandparents, Mona Fox and Jack and Joyce Kotarek; his aunt, Lauren Brown; his uncles, Bryson Kotarek and Landon Kotarek; and his cousins, Tyler, Hayden and Colton.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Messages of condolence for the family of Lyem may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
