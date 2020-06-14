Lyle Herman Scifres, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born Aug. 16, 1939, in Indianapolis, he was the son of Thomas and Lucy (Ballard) Scifres.
In the 1960s, Lyle moved to Owensboro, where he taught art, first at Daviess County High School and later as an art instructor at Kentucky Wesleyan College. As owner of Abbington’s bridal shop, he shared his creativity and inspiration with many.
A creative man of many talents, Lyle expressed his artistic side through creating pottery, jewelry, metal designs, painting and textiles. His wedding dress designs were produced by a leading bridal company. Lyle loved music and as an extraordinary tenor, sang in the choirs of First Presbyterian, First Baptist, Settle Memorial and The Messiah. His desire, which he expressed often, was to sing praises to his Lord for as long as the Lord gave him breath.
Lyle had a special way of finding the beauty in everyone and everything, and he will be remembered for his unwavering positive outlook on life, his sense of humor and his deep love for his family. He will be missed by the Owensboro community for the contributions he made.
Lyle was the beloved baby brother of his three sisters, Betty (Bob) McKnight and June (Bill) Brummett, both of whom preceded him in death, and Dixie (Don) Weaver, who survives him.
In addition to his sister, he is survived by his son, David Scifres; and many nieces and nephews who loved and adored him. Lyle will be honored in a private service at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the League of the Blind, in honor of Lyle Scifres, 5821 South Anthony Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46816.
