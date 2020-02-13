HARDINSBURG — Lyle Reburn, 91, of Hardinsburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab. He was a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of New Bethel Baptist Church and retired from the Kentucky Highway Department as a land surveyor.
Survivors include his wife, Audrey Reburn;
sons Joe, Steve and Scott Reburn; and daughter
Glenda Burke.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at New Bethel Baptist Church, Hardinsburg, under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Masonic Service: 1 p.m. prior to the start of the funeral service. Burial: Church cemetery with military honors. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy: Breckinridge Health Foundation, P.O. Box 357, Hardinsburg, KY 40143.
Commented