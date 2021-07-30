Lyle W. Hampton, 77, of Utica, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at The Medical Center. Lyle was a member of Riverside Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Hampton; a son, Tim Hampton; a brother, David Hampton; and two sisters, Patsy Riveria and Charlotte Parker.
Family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Lyle W. Hampton Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
