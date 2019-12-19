CENTERTOWN -- Lyman Barnes, 90, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Signature HealthCARE in Hartford. He was born in Centertown May 16, 1929, son of the late Volney and Ruth Godsey Barnes.
Lyman was a farmer, a member of Centertown Baptist Church and worked at Peabody Coal Alston 4.
Mr. Barnes was preceded in death by two brothers, Alco Barnes and Glenn Barnes.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Martin Barnes; daughters Ann Barnes-Adkins, Phyllis Smith (Don) and Zexia Barnes; three grandchildren, Carrie Smith, Chris Smith and Preston Adkins; and sister Zexia Bishop (Jerry).
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Scott Flener officiating. Burial will follow in Centertown Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
