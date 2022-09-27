LEMON — Lyndell Clark, 78, of the Lemon Community in McLean County went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. Lyndell Norman Clark was born May 19, 1944, in Daviess County to the late William R. and Amanda Leona Wilson Clark and was married to the former Alisa Ellen Dukes October 27, 2002. Lyndell was a retired miner after 30 years of service from the former Green Coal Company and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed fishing, caring for his yard, golfing, and in his earlier days, auto racing.
In addition to his parents, Lyndell was preceded in death by a brother, William Larry Clark, and by two sisters, Judy Benson and Shirley Oliver.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Alisa Clark; two sons, Lyndell Clark, II (Lauren) of Hinkley, Illinois and David Willis, II (Michelle) of Owensboro; four daughters, Amanda Jennings (Keith Wethington), Wendy Burden (Mike), and Kelly Arnold (Matt) all of Owensboro, and Delandra Schroader (Kevin) of Hartford; 17 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Butch Clark of Calhoun; and three sisters, Peggy Eans of Owensboro, Becky Johnson of Ensor, and Sandy Conrad (Denny) of Baytown, Texas.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in Nickel Ridge Cemetery in Daviess County, with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with Lyndell’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Lyndell’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
The Lyndell Clark family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County V.F.W., Memorial Post #5415, Honor Guard Unit, C/O David L. James, 1208 Devonshire St., Madisonville, KY 42431.
