CENTRAL CITY — Lyndell Lee Randolph, 92, of Central City, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 5:15 a.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a self-employed appliance repairman and a member of Reservoir Hill Pentecostal Church. He was also a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.
Survivors: children, Karen (Donald) Geary, Jeff (Tina) Randolph, and Tammy (Robert) Fisher; sister, Nelda Carter; and brother, Vernon Randolph.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
