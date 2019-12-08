GREENVILLE -- Lyndell Wilson Scarbrough, 76, of Greenville, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation Center, Greenville. He worked at Peabody Coal Company. He was a member of Lead Hill United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Ann Dukes Scarbrough, sons Lyndell Scarbrough and Douglas Scarbrough; brothers R.B. Scarbrough, Bobby Scarbrough and Ernie Scarbrough; sisters Mary Howard, Effie Sears, Nadine Bivins, and Ruby Burns.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Gary's Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Cherry Grove Cemetery, Weir. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
