SACRAMENTO — Lynn Harvey Stringer, 86, of Sacramento died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 7:22 a.m., at his residence. He was born May 21, 1936, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired coal miner. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and being on the water, as well as Nascar and Fords. He was involved in politics. He held a position as a magistrate and also as school board member. He spent much of his time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Stringer is preceded in death by his parents, Volney and Lillian Stringer, and son-in-law, Eddie Perry.
He is survived by his wife, Frieda Barnett Stringer; three children, Jeff (Angela) Stringer, Kathy Stringer Perry, and Jason (Tiffany) Stringer; grandchildren, Haleigh, Todd, Landon, and Noah; and special caretakers, Sherrie Jackson, Amanda Lindsey, Toni Risinger, and Leslie Greene.
His funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Bro. Leroy Reardon officiating. Burial will be in Sacramento Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
