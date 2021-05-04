May 1, 2021 at 7:56 a.m., Lynn Hedges Haynes, 61, walked through Heaven’s gates.
Awaiting her reception in heaven was her husband Donnie, her mother Violet, her father Jay Lee, her brothers Herbie and Joe.
She leaves two daughters, Kelslea and Marina; two sons, Daniel and Dexter; and two grandson’s, August and Kellen. As well as her brothers, Donald, Allen and Brisco; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There was a level of simplicity in Lynn’s life that was and will always be admired, proof that riches never made anyone rich. Her family was the cornerstone in her life. She found joy in some of the simplest of ways, a good Beverly Lewis book, a trip to a yard sale, or a camp-fire in the front yard on a summer’s eve.
Unfortunately, not all of life’s amenities were seen with joy. Roosters, dentists and suspension bridges topped her list of disdain.
There are moments from life that will survive her, memories that live within all that she loved. She would have appreciated the calm peace of the fishing pond, had it not been for baiting everyone’s hook. She would have loved the warm Sunday meal, had it not been for feeding everyone else first. For someone who had very little, she gave it all.
Today there is cheering in the midst of tears. Today there is hope in the midst of pain. Today there is peace in the midst of confusion. Today there is love in the midst of loss. Lynn had candidness that was unmatched. She spoke with conviction without remorse. She forgave when she wronged. Perfect in only her imperfections, she owned them all.
Lynn leaves the world with work undone, but we all will. Lynn will be missed for a thousand tomorrows and a thousand more after that.
Services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Green River Memorial Garden.
Today, in lieu of flowers and gifts, the family asks for any expression of sympathy to take form in donation for the family’s unforeseen expenses.
All who wish to honor Leona at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
