Lynn Proctor, 69, of Owensboro, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. Lynn retired from General Electric, where she worked in quality control. She was a member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church.
Lynn is survived by her children, Patricia Proctor Thompson; and her siblings, Ray Boatmon and Butch Boatmon.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Proctor.
Commented