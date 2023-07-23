INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA — Lynne Irene Rowan, 66, passed away peacefully at her residence in Indianapolis, Indianapolis Saturday, July 15, 2023. Lynne was born to Richard A. Tinnin and Betty Lou (Curtis) Tinnin Aug. 12, 1956, as the 11th of 13 children. She attended Elder W. Digs Elementary School #42 and graduated from the 8th grade in 1970. She attended Northwest High School and later graduated from the Crispus Atticus Adult Day School in 1974.
Lynne continued her education by attending cosmetology school and earned her professional license as a beautician, barber, and massage therapist. She retired from Kroger after 24 and a half years of employment in May of 2015. Lynne enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, playing basketball, swimming, bodybuilding, and, most of all, dancing and listening to music. In fact, Lynne loved music so much that she claimed she lost the “Holy Ghost” after receiving the spirit around five years of age because she enjoyed James Brown’s song “Mother Popcorn.” She recalled her mother testifying one Sunday after witnessing her shenanigans. Everyone who knew Lynne, or “Brick House”, knew of her physical strength for which she proudly entered the Tough Woman Boxing contest in the State of Kentucky in 1982.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Richard and Betty Tinnin, and two brothers, Richard “Dickie” Tinnin and Phillip Lawrence (Buck) Tinnin.
She is survived by her sons, William E. “B.J.” (Krystal) Rowan, Jr., Kenchausa L. “Ken” Rowan, and Ricco D. (Kelsey) Rowan; sisters, Jo Ann Hunter, Jacquelyn Kenton, Patricia Tinnin Cornell, E. Lois Thomas, and Lucy Tinnin; brothers, Curtis (Mona) Tinnin, S.A. Tinnin-Bey, Kermit “KiKi” Tinnin, Charles “Chuck” Tinnin, and Rhea Anthony “Tony” Tinnin; 24 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
