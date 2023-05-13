MORGANTOWN — Lynnette Hall Robinson, 78, of Morgantown, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 11:51 p.m. at Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville. Mrs. Robinson was born Dec. 9, 1944, in Owensboro. She was a homemaker and a member of Union Chapel General Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family and church friends. She enjoyed her flowers and her music, but she especially enjoyed her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Robinson, and parents, Gene and Ruby Hall.
She is survived by her sons, Todd (Melissa) Robinson of Morgantown and Troy (Bridget) Robinson of Elkton; grandchildren, Jayde and Zackary; sister, Shirley (Frank) Boudreaux of Houston, Texas; and brothers, Keith Hall of Evansville, Indiana, Randy (Charlotte) Hall of Owensboro, and Greg Hall of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Robert Lindsay officiating. Burial will be in Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
