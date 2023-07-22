M.C. Hawkins, 90, of Whitesville, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Heartford House. He was born Nov. 23, 1932, in Ohio County to the late Ray and Lydia Norris Hawkins. M.C. was a hardworking farmer and spent 22 years as a welder at Modern Welding. He was a member of Old Panther Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed farming, raising a garden, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, M.C. was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lowe Hawkins; his siblings, Opal, Gene, and Austin Hawkins, Ruby Cain, and Hazel McBrayer; and a baby sister.
M.C. is survived by his son, Tim Hawkins; daughters, Sue (Keith) Howe and Theresa Hawkins; grandson, Allen Howe, all of Whitesville; along with several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville with the burial following in Cates Cemetery. Visitation is noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
