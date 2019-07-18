M. Elaine Pack, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Oct. 8, 1948, in Spartansburg, South Carolina, to the late Robert James and Zealous Lucille Moon Fowler. Elaine retired from Swedish Match Co. and had worked for several years with the National Wild Turkey Federation and at the American Red Cross. She was a 1994 graduate of Brescia College having received her Bachelor of Science degree. Elaine enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved helping her husband work on his antique cars, especially the 1949 Mercury which they named "Chester and Elaine's Toy." Also preceding her in death were a brother, Jimmy Darrell Fowler; and a sister, Evelyn Gail Kimble.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 46 years, Chester Pack; her daughter, Chari Fireline and husband Keith of Owensboro; her son, Mike Pack and wife Amy of Louisville; three grandchildren, Hayley and Mason Pack, both of Louisville, and Wyatt Fireline of Owensboro; and two sisters, LouAnn Carter and husband David of Pacolet, South Carolina, and Janice Stevens and husband Jim of Union, South Carolina.
The service for Elaine Pack will be 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross, 416 W. Third St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences for the family of Elaine Pack can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
