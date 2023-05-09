Roberts, Jackie, 86, died Monday, April 24, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Owensboro.
Rose, Linda, 83, died Monday, May 1, 2023. Service: Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Roszel, Elisabeth, 92, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro.
Tooley, Elbert, 76, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: Free Union Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Trail, Vernece, 86, died Saturday. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
