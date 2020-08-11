Bartley, Dale, 69, died Tuesday. Funeral: 3 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel; also streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors. Visitation: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun.
Board, Mitchell, 53, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Church of The Living God located at 5th and Maple street. Visitation: From 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday at McFarland Funeral Home.
Durbin Sr., Danny, 71, died Tuesday. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial: St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Meister, Philip, 60, died Friday. Graveside service: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony Catholic Church cemetery.
Mercer, Kevin, 57, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Oost, Will, 84, died Wednesday. Funeral: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel in Panama City, Florida. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.
Rolley, Vivian, 87, died Saturday. Graveside service: Noon Tuesday, from Lee Family Cemetery, St. Rt. 189 South in Greenville.
